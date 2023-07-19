Player props can be found for Nicholas Castellanos and Christian Yelich, among others, when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has put up 96 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He's slashing .280/.372/.464 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Reds Jul. 16 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 at Reds Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 67 hits with 15 doubles, 16 home runs, 36 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .209/.291/.406 on the year.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Willy Adames or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 106 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .290/.332/.474 slash line so far this season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 16 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 60 walks and 57 RBI (67 total hits).

He has a .189/.313/.449 slash line on the season.

Schwarber enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with a double, four home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 vs. Padres Jul. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 vs. Padres Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 vs. Padres Jul. 15 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 vs. Padres Jul. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.