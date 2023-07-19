Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers will hit the field on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park against Cristopher Sanchez, who starts for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 101 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .376 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 395 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Brewers are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Brewers have a combined 1.251 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Colin Rea (5-4) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, July 8.

He has three quality starts in 15 chances this season.

In 15 starts this season, Rea has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

He has made 16 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Reds W 1-0 Home Wade Miley Ben Lively 7/14/2023 Reds W 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Graham Ashcraft 7/15/2023 Reds W 3-0 Away Freddy Peralta Andrew Abbott 7/16/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 7/18/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Julio Teheran Aaron Nola 7/19/2023 Phillies - Away Colin Rea Cristopher Sanchez 7/20/2023 Phillies - Away Corbin Burnes Taijuan Walker 7/21/2023 Braves - Home Freddy Peralta Kolby Allard 7/22/2023 Braves - Home Adrian Houser - 7/23/2023 Braves - Home Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/24/2023 Reds - Home Wade Miley Graham Ashcraft

