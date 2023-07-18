On Tuesday, Raimel Tapia (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 132 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .238.
  • In 49.0% of his games this year (25 of 51), Tapia has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (9.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games this season, and 2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Tapia has driven in a run in 11 games this year (21.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 31.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 23
.256 AVG .258
.347 OBP .343
.372 SLG .371
4 XBH 3
0 HR 2
5 RBI 6
11/6 K/BB 17/7
3 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
  • The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (104 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Nola (8-6) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday, July 9 against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.39 ERA ranks 50th, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th.
