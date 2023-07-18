Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Phillies - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Owen Miller -- batting .243 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on July 18 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .280 with 16 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Miller has picked up a hit in 50 of 75 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (6.7%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.3% of his games this season, Miller has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 32.0% of his games this season (24 of 75), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.262
|AVG
|.298
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.381
|SLG
|.420
|9
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|13
|27/12
|K/BB
|27/4
|6
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, July 9, the righty went six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.39 ERA ranks 50th, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th.
