The Green Bay Packers have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 19th-ranked in the NFL as of December 31.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, eight Packers games went over the point total.

Green Bay totaled 337.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 17th in the . Defensively, it ranked 17th, giving up 336.5 yards per game.

Last season the Packers were 5-4 at home and 3-5 on the road.

Green Bay went 3-3 as underdogs and 5-6 as favorites.

In the NFC North the Packers were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Packers Impact Players

On the ground, Aaron Jones had two touchdowns and 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 catches for 395 yards.

In 17 games, A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Dillon scored zero touchdowns, with 28 receptions for 206 yards.

Christian Watson had 41 receptions for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

Romeo Doubs had 42 catches for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

On defense last year, Quay Walker helped lead the charge with 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6600 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +6600 3 September 24 Saints - +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2000 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +5000 8 October 29 Vikings - +4000 9 November 5 Rams - +6600 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +5000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2800 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2000 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +15000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +4000 18 January 7 Bears - +6600

