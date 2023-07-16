William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .619 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .272.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.
- Contreras is batting .476 with one homer during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- In 50 of 73 games this year (68.5%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).
- He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 73), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has an RBI in 23 of 73 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 46.6% of his games this year (34 of 73), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.283
|AVG
|.262
|.370
|OBP
|.338
|.465
|SLG
|.433
|14
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|17
|22/17
|K/BB
|37/13
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Lively (4-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.83, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
