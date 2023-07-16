Sunday, Raimel Tapia and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds and Ben Lively, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Reds) he went 0-for-2.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .238.

In 24 of 50 games this year (48.0%) Tapia has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (10.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this year (22.0%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 16 games this season (32.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .160 AVG .214 .214 OBP .421 .280 SLG .429 1 XBH 1 1 HR 1 2 RBI 1 10/2 K/BB 8/4 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings