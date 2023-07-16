Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jesse Winker -- with a slugging percentage of .320 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the hill, on July 16 at 1:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Reds.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .200 with five doubles, a home run and 25 walks.
- Winker has had a hit in 24 of 55 games this year (43.6%), including multiple hits six times (10.9%).
- He has homered in one of 55 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Winker has driven home a run in 13 games this year (23.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (25.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|22
|.131
|AVG
|.288
|.284
|OBP
|.385
|.190
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|13
|28/15
|K/BB
|18/10
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.81).
- The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively (4-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.83, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.