Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brian Anderson returns to action for the Milwaukee Brewers against Ben Lively and the Cincinnati RedsJuly 16 at 1:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Reds.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .229 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.
- In 58.3% of his games this year (49 of 84), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (17.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (28.6%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (10.7%).
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year (30 of 84), with two or more runs five times (6.0%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.247
|AVG
|.211
|.327
|OBP
|.307
|.427
|SLG
|.317
|14
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|14
|51/16
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 3.83 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
