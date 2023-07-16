The Milwaukee Brewers (51-42) will try to keep a three-game winning streak alive when they visit the Cincinnati Reds (50-43) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable pitchers are Ben Lively (4-5) for the Reds and Adrian Houser (3-2) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lively - CIN (4-5, 3.83 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.68 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.68 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.68, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.

Houser has recorded three quality starts this year.

Houser will look to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.6 innings per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Adrian Houser vs. Reds

The opposing Reds offense has the 12th-ranked slugging percentage (.410) and ranks 22nd in home runs hit (98) in all of MLB. They have a collective .253 batting average, and are 12th in the league with 798 total hits and seventh in MLB action scoring 454 runs.

Houser has a 1.29 ERA and a 0.857 WHIP against the Reds this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .240 batting average over one appearance.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

The Reds will send Lively (4-5) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 3.83, a 3.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.239.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Lively has seven starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Ben Lively vs. Brewers

The Brewers have scored 388 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .231 for the campaign with 100 home runs, 20th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Brewers to go 10-for-47 with a double, two home runs and six RBI in 12 2/3 innings this season.

