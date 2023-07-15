William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .538 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Reds.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .265 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 75th in slugging.
- Contreras enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 49 of 72 games this season (68.1%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (26.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has driven in a run in 22 games this year (30.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 45.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.283
|AVG
|.248
|.370
|OBP
|.327
|.465
|SLG
|.401
|14
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|16
|22/17
|K/BB
|36/13
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.83 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, July 8, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.38, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .192 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.