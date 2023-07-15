Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Victor Caratini -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on July 15 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is hitting .257 with five home runs and 14 walks.
- Caratini has picked up a hit in 19 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 14.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 15 games this season (44.1%), Caratini has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.8%) he had two or more.
- In 12 games this season (35.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.216
|AVG
|.290
|.359
|OBP
|.343
|.392
|SLG
|.387
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|16/10
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.83).
- The Reds rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott (4-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday, July 8 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.38, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .192 against him.
