Rickie Fowler will compete at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom at The Renaissance Club from July 13-16 fresh off a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Looking to wager on Fowler at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rickie Fowler Insights

Fowler has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day three times while finishing in the top-five five times and with a top-10 score in seven of his last 20 rounds played.

Fowler has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in 10 of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 14 times.

Fowler has finished first once, with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes, in his past five tournaments.

Fowler has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his past five appearances. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score five times.

This week Fowler is seeking his sixth top-20 finish in a row.

Fowler will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 19 -8 277 1 19 3 8 $7M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year, while The Renaissance Club is set for a longer 7,237 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while The Renaissance Club has a recent scoring average of +2.

The Renaissance Club is 7,237 yards, 88 yards shorter than the average course Fowler has played in the past year (7,325).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +2.

Fowler's Last Time Out

Fowler was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 87th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.31 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 62) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was strong enough to land him in the 99th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Fowler was better than 93% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Fowler shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Fowler had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.9).

Fowler's 34 birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the field average of 5.9.

In that most recent tournament, Fowler had a bogey or worse on three of 62 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Fowler finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on 11 of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 6.2.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Fowler finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards Fowler Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.