Saturday's game features the Texas Rangers (53-39) and the Cleveland Guardians (45-46) facing off at Globe Life Field (on July 15) at 4:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Rangers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (5-6) to the mound, while Gavin Williams (1-1) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have won 35 out of the 60 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has entered 29 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 19-10 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

No team has scored more than the 543 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 contests.

The Guardians have been victorious in 15, or 41.7%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has been victorious one time in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (369 total).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 6 @ Red Sox L 10-6 Nathan Eovaldi vs Kutter Crawford July 7 @ Nationals W 7-2 Cody Bradford vs Trevor Williams July 8 @ Nationals L 8-3 Andrew Heaney vs Jake Irvin July 9 @ Nationals L 7-2 Dane Dunning vs Patrick Corbin July 14 Guardians W 12-4 Jon Gray vs Aaron Civale July 15 Guardians - Andrew Heaney vs Gavin Williams July 16 Guardians - Martín Pérez vs Tanner Bibee July 17 Rays - TBA vs Shane McClanahan July 18 Rays - TBA vs Taj Bradley July 19 Rays - Jon Gray vs Tyler Glasnow July 21 Dodgers - Andrew Heaney vs Tony Gonsolin

Guardians Schedule