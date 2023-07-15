Owen Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on July 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .284 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Miller has gotten at least one hit in 67.1% of his games this season (49 of 73), with at least two hits 17 times (23.3%).

In 5.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Miller has had at least one RBI in 27.4% of his games this season (20 of 73), with two or more RBI four times (5.5%).

He has scored in 31.5% of his games this year (23 of 73), with two or more runs four times (5.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .262 AVG .306 .333 OBP .326 .381 SLG .411 9 XBH 11 3 HR 1 13 RBI 11 27/12 K/BB 25/4 6 SB 6

