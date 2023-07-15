The Milwaukee Brewers (50-42) visit the Cincinnati Reds (50-42) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (4-1, 2.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.60 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (4-1, 2.38 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (5-7, 4.60 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.60 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.

Peralta is trying to collect his ninth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Peralta is aiming for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.

In two of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

The Reds will send Abbott (4-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 8, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.38 and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .192 in seven games this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Abbott has six starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in seven chances this season.

Andrew Abbott vs. Brewers

The Brewers rank 27th in MLB with a .231 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 26th in the league (.377) and 97 home runs.

The left-hander has allowed the Brewers to go 10-for-41 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI in 10 1/3 innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.