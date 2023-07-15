On Saturday, July 15 at 7:10 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds (50-42) host the Milwaukee Brewers (50-42) at Great American Ball Park. Andrew Abbott will get the call for the Reds, while Freddy Peralta will take the mound for the Brewers.

The Reds are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Brewers (+105). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (4-1, 2.38 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (5-7, 4.60 ERA)

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored 22 times and won 15, or 68.2%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Reds have a record of 8-4 (66.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds won each of the three games it played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (50%) in those contests.

This year, the Brewers have won 15 of 31 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Willy Adames 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+160) Owen Miller 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd Win NL Central +100 - 1st

