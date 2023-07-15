Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in the of a six-game series, on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Reds (-120). The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -120 +100 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (50%) in those contests.

This season, Milwaukee has won 16 of its 32 games, or 50%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Milwaukee have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 40 of 92 chances this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 4-6-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-21 24-21 23-19 27-23 37-26 13-16

