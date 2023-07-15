Following two rounds of play in the 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky, Lucas Glover is atop the leaderboard (-13). Watch the rest of the action unfold.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 Barbasol Championship

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par/Distance: Par 72/7,328 yards

Par 72/7,328 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Barbasol Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Lucas Glover 1st -13 63-68 Daniel Brown 2nd -11 65-68 Vincent Norrman 2nd -11 66-67 Adam Long 2nd -11 66-67 Louis De Jager 5th -10 69-65

Want to place a bet on the Barbasol Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Barbasol Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 8:24 AM ET Hole 1 Louis De Jager (-10/5th), Adrien Saddier (-10/5th), Nathan Kimsey (-9/9th) 8:13 AM ET Hole 1 Taylor Pendrith (-9/9th), Ryan Armour (-9/9th), Angel Hidalgo (-9/9th) 7:51 AM ET Hole 1 Trevor Cone (-8/14th), Johannes Veerman (-8/14th), Akshay Bhatia (-8/14th) 8:02 AM ET Hole 1 Henrik Norlander (-8/14th), David Ravetto (-8/14th), Jason Dufner (-9/9th) 7:29 AM ET Hole 1 Marcus Kinhult (-8/14th), Russell Knox (-7/24th), JC Ritchie (-8/14th) 8:24 AM ET Hole 10 Greg Chalmers (-4/54th), Cody Gribble (-4/54th) 6:56 AM ET Hole 1 Justin Lower (-6/30th), Kramer Hickok (-6/30th), Andrew Novak (-6/30th) 7:51 AM ET Hole 10 Bo Van Pelt (-4/54th), Scott Harrington (-4/54th), John Axelsen (-4/54th) 7:18 AM ET Hole 1 Tyson Alexander (-7/24th), Alexander Levy (-7/24th), Jason Scrivener (-7/24th) 8:35 AM ET Hole 10 Bo Hoag (-4/54th), Sung-Hoon Kang (-4/54th)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.