Willy Adames is available when the Milwaukee Brewers take on Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Reds.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .213 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 34 walks.

Adames has recorded a hit in 45 of 81 games this year (55.6%), including 16 multi-hit games (19.8%).

In 17.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 37 .238 AVG .186 .303 OBP .284 .469 SLG .359 17 XBH 13 10 HR 6 26 RBI 20 45/16 K/BB 43/18 1 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings