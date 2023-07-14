William Contreras returns to action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati RedsJuly 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Reds) he went 2-for-4.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .262 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 30 walks.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 76th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Contreras enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .400.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 67.6% of his games this season (48 of 71), with more than one hit 18 times (25.4%).

He has homered in 12.7% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 33 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .283 AVG .241 .370 OBP .322 .465 SLG .391 14 XBH 10 4 HR 5 16 RBI 16 22/17 K/BB 36/13 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings