Tyrone Taylor is available when the Milwaukee Brewers battle Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 1 against the Blue Jays) he went 0-for-3.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSOH

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .160 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 10 of 23 games this season (43.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 23 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored in four games this season (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .206 AVG .122 .229 OBP .140 .265 SLG .220 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 13/1 K/BB 8/1 2 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings