Friday, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Reds) he went 1-for-2.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .285 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

In 48 of 72 games this year (66.7%) Miller has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (23.6%).

Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (5.6%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.8% of his games this season, Miller has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.6%.

He has scored in 23 games this year (31.9%), including multiple runs in four games.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .262 AVG .308 .333 OBP .328 .381 SLG .417 9 XBH 11 3 HR 1 13 RBI 11 27/12 K/BB 23/4 6 SB 5

