Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Yelich is available when the Milwaukee Brewers battle Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Reds) he went 1-for-4 with a double.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.375), slugging percentage (.453) and total hits (92) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
- Yelich is batting .286 with one homer during his last games and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- Yelich has had a hit in 60 of 87 games this year (69.0%), including multiple hits 25 times (28.7%).
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (11.5%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (34.5%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (12.6%).
- He has scored in 45 games this season (51.7%), including 20 multi-run games (23.0%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.289
|AVG
|.273
|.382
|OBP
|.368
|.482
|SLG
|.422
|18
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|22
|44/23
|K/BB
|37/23
|11
|SB
|10
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.87 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.28 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.28 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .290 to opposing batters.
