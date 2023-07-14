Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in baseball with 97 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.378).

The Brewers' .232 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (384 total runs).

The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.

Brewers batters strike out 9.3 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee's 4.10 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.266).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.94 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Burnes is seeking his third straight quality start.

Burnes is seeking his 17th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the mound.

In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele 7/6/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman 7/7/2023 Reds W 7-3 Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/8/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver 7/9/2023 Reds W 1-0 Home Wade Miley Ben Lively 7/14/2023 Reds - Away Corbin Burnes Graham Ashcraft 7/15/2023 Reds - Away Freddy Peralta Andrew Abbott 7/16/2023 Reds - Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 7/18/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola 7/19/2023 Phillies - Away - Cristopher Sanchez 7/20/2023 Phillies - Away - -

