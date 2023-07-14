Friday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (50-41) and the Milwaukee Brewers (49-42) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 14.

The probable starters are Corbin Burnes (7-5) for the Brewers and Graham Ashcraft (4-6) for the Reds.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 26, or 57.8%, of those games.

Milwaukee is 26-19 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee ranks 22nd in the majors with 384 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).

