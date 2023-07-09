Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Reds.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|How to Watch Brewers vs Reds
|Brewers vs Reds Player Props
|Brewers vs Reds Odds
|Brewers vs Reds Prediction
|Brewers vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with 91 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .452.
- He ranks 29th in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Yelich will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with one homer during his last outings.
- In 68.6% of his games this year (59 of 86), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (29.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 34.9% of his games this year, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 44 of 86 games this year, and more than once 20 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.290
|AVG
|.273
|.385
|OBP
|.368
|.481
|SLG
|.422
|17
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|22
|43/23
|K/BB
|37/23
|11
|SB
|10
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.91 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively (4-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday, June 20 against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.