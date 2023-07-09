The Atlanta Dream (9-8) head into a road game against Alanna Smith and the Chicago Sky (8-10) at Wintrust Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago's previous game ended in a loss to Atlanta 82-68 at home. Kahleah Copper (16 PTS, 41.2 FG%) and Marina Mabrey (14 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 3-8 from 3PT) led the Sky, while Allisha Gray (21 PTS, 3 STL, 72.7 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT) and Rhyne Howard (17 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 3-9 from 3PT) paced the Dream.

Sky vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-120 to win)

Sky (-120 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+100 to win)

Dream (+100 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-1.5)

Sky (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 169.5

169.5 When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: MARQ and BSSE

Sky Season Stats

The Sky have found it difficult to score points this season, ranking second-worst in the league with 78.1 points per game. They've played better on defense, ranking fifth by giving up 81.3 points per contest.

This season, Chicago is grabbing 33.8 rebounds per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) and allowing 34.7 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Sky are dishing out 20.2 dimes per game, which ranks them fourth in the WNBA in 2023.

Chicago is committing 14 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while forcing 13.3 turnovers per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Sky are making 7.4 treys per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while sporting a 35.7% three-point percentage (fourth-ranked).

In terms of defending three-pointers, things are clicking for Chicago, who is giving up 6 three-pointers per game (best in WNBA) and a 32.2% shooting percentage from three-point land (third-best).

Sky Home/Away Splits

The Sky have scored at a much higher rate when playing at home than away from home in the 2023 season (81.1 at home versus 75 on the road), and have also surrendered more points in home games than in road games (81.6 opponent points per home game versus 81.1 on the road).

At home, Chicago averages 2.2 fewer rebounds per game than on the road (32.7 at home, 34.9 on the road), while it allows its opponents to pull down 2.6 fewer boards in home games than in road games (33.4 at home, 36 on the road).

On average, the Sky assist on more shots at home than on the road (20.9 at home, 19.4 on the road). In 2023, Chicago has turned the ball over less often at home than on the road (13.4 per game at home versus 14.6 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (13.1 per game at home versus 13.4 on the road).

In 2023 the Sky average 7.9 made three-pointers at home and seven away, while making 38.8% from deep at home compared to 32.8% away.

Chicago concedes 1.1999999999999993 more three-pointers when playing at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.4). It also concedes a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (35.1% in home games compared to 29.3% on the road).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've finished 4-2 in those games.

The Sky have played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Chicago has covered the spread nine times in 17 games.

Chicago is 3-3 as 1.5-point favorites or more.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Sky a 54.5% chance to win.

