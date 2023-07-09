Joey Votto brings a two-game homer streak into the Cincinnati Reds' (50-40) game versus the Milwaukee Brewers (48-42) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday, at American Family Field.

The probable starters are Wade Miley (5-2) for the Brewers and Ben Lively (4-4) for the Reds.

Brewers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (5-2, 3.36 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (4-4, 4.11 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

The Brewers will hand the ball to Miley (5-2) for his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.36 and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .237 in 12 games this season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 12 starts this season.

Miley has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

Lively (4-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season.

His last time out was on Tuesday, June 20 against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.

Lively heads into this game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Lively will try to record his seventh game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Ben Lively vs. Brewers

The opposing Brewers offense has the 26th-ranked slugging percentage (.378) and ranks 20th in home runs hit (97) in all of MLB. They have a collective .232 batting average, and are 26th in the league with 687 total hits and 21st in MLB action scoring 383 runs.

Lively has a 6.43 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP against the Brewers this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .231 batting average over one appearance.

