Sunday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (48-42) going head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (50-40) at 2:10 PM ET (on July 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Brewers will give the ball to Wade Miley (5-2, 3.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Ben Lively (4-4, 4.11 ERA).

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have won 25 out of the 44 games, or 56.8%, in which they've been favored.

Milwaukee is 14-11 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 383 (4.3 per game).

The Brewers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).

Brewers Schedule