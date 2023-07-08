William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Reds.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .259 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.
- Contreras is batting .429 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (46 of 69), with at least two hits 17 times (24.6%).
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (13.0%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 31.9% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (47.8%), including six multi-run games (8.7%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.280
|AVG
|.241
|.372
|OBP
|.322
|.475
|SLG
|.391
|14
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|16
|20/17
|K/BB
|36/13
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 118 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 6.72 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .308 to his opponents.
