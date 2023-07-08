Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Yelich -- batting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.379), slugging percentage (.453) and total hits (90) this season.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 57th in slugging.
- Yelich enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .429 with one homer.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 85 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.4% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 34.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 50.6% of his games this season (43 of 85), with two or more runs 20 times (23.5%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.293
|AVG
|.273
|.390
|OBP
|.368
|.484
|SLG
|.422
|16
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|22
|42/23
|K/BB
|37/23
|11
|SB
|10
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver (2-2 with a 6.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.72, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .308 batting average against him.
