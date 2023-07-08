Colin Rea gets the start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +110 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run over/under has been set in this game.

Brewers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -130 +110 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have compiled a 25-18 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.1% of those games).

Milwaukee has a 15-11 record (winning 57.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Brewers' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Milwaukee has played in 89 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-45-5).

The Brewers have covered 40% of their games this season, going 4-6-0 against the spread.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-20 23-21 22-18 26-23 35-25 13-16

