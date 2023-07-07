Today's schedule at Wimbledon features 18 matches, in the round of 64 and round of 32, headlined by Iga Swiatek (ranked No. 1) taking on Petra Martic (No. 29). How to watch, you ask? Go to ESPN for the live stream.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Rounds: Round of 64, Round of 32

Round of 64, Round of 32 Date: July 7

July 7 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 7

Match Round Match Time Natalija Stevanovic vs. Tamara Korpatsch Round of 64 6:00 AM ET Madison Brengle vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Round of 64 6:00 AM ET Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Petra Kvitova Round of 64 6:00 AM ET Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Anna Blinkova Round of 64 6:00 AM ET Jule Niemeier vs. Dalma Galfi Round of 64 6:00 AM ET Viktorija Golubic vs. Madison Keys Round of 64 6:00 AM ET Marta Kostyuk vs. Paula Badosa Round of 64 6:00 AM ET Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Anhelina Kalinina Round of 64 7:20 AM ET Lesia Tsurenko vs. Ana Bogdan Round of 32 8:00 AM ET Varvara Gracheva vs. Aryna Sabalenka Round of 64 8:00 AM ET Daria Kasatkina vs. Victoria Azarenka Round of 32 9:15 AM ET Marketa Vondrousova vs. Donna Vekic Round of 32 9:15 AM ET Magda Linette vs. Belinda Bencic Round of 32 9:15 AM ET Jessica Pegula vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Round of 32 10:00 AM ET Iga Swiatek vs. Petra Martic Round of 32 11:10 AM ET Elina Svitolina vs. Sofia Kenin Round of 32 11:15 AM ET Ons Jabeur vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Round of 64 11:15 AM ET Marie Bouzkova vs. Caroline Garcia Round of 32 12:00 PM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Swiatek vs. Martic

Swiatek has won three tournaments so far this year, with an overall match record of 39-6.

Martic is 16-12 in 11 tournaments this year, but has come up short in clinching any tournament victories.

In her 45 matches this year across all court surfaces, Swiatek has played an average of 16.1 games.

Swiatek has played six matches on grass so far this year, and 14.8 games per match.

Swiatek has won 53.5% of her return games this year, and 82.8% of her service games.

Martic has played 28 matches this year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.4 games per match and winning 50.1% of those games.

Martic averages 23.4 games per match and 11.7 games per set in five matches on grass courts this year.

Martic has a 72.2% service game winning percentage and a 26.1% return game winning percentage on all surfaces (190 service games won out of 263, and 68 return games won out of 261).

Bet on Swiatek or Martic to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Dalma Galfi Linda Noskova 6-7, 6-2, 6-2 Round of 128 Jule Niemeier Karolina Muchova 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 Round of 128 Anhelina Kalinina Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-3 Round of 128 Ana Bogdan Alycia Parks 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 Round of 64 Petra Martic Diane Parry 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 Round of 64 Elina Svitolina Elise Mertens 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 Round of 64 Lesia Tsurenko Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-1 Round of 64 Sofia Kenin Xinyu Wang 6-4, 6-3 Round of 64 Victoria Azarenka Nadia Podoroska 6-3, 6-0 Round of 64 Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Anna Bondar 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 Round of 128 Marketa Vondrousova Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-3 Round of 64 Mirra Andreeva Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 4-0 Round of 64 Beatriz Haddad Maia Jaqueline Adina Cristian 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 Round of 64 Sorana Cirstea Jelena Ostapenko 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 Round of 64 Marie Bouzkova Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-2 Round of 64 Magda Linette Barbora Strycova 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 Round of 64 Katie Boulter Viktoriya Tomova 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 Round of 64 Caroline Garcia Leylah Annie Fernandez 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 Round of 64 Elisabetta Cocciaretto Rebeka Masarova 6-3, 6-1 Round of 64 Donna Vekic Sloane Stephens 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 Round of 64 Belinda Bencic Danielle Collins 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 Round of 64 Elena Rybakina Alize Cornet 6-2, 7-6 Round of 64 Anastasia Potapova Kaja Juvan 6-3, 7-5 Round of 64 Jessica Pegula Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-4 Round of 64

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.