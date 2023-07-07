Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Cubs.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.378), slugging percentage (.455) and total hits (89) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 27th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
- Yelich will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers during his last games.
- In 67.9% of his games this season (57 of 84), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (29.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 84), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 51.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 23.8%.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.294
|AVG
|.273
|.390
|OBP
|.368
|.490
|SLG
|.422
|16
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|22
|40/22
|K/BB
|37/23
|11
|SB
|10
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.88).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He has a 1.21 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 7 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.21, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .155 against him.
