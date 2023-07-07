The Milwaukee Brewers (47-41) host the Cincinnati Reds (49-39) to start a six-game series at American Family Field, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Brewers are on the back of a series split with the Cubs, and the Reds a series win over the Nationals.

The Brewers will call on Corbin Burnes (6-5) versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott (4-0).

Brewers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (6-5, 4.00 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (4-0, 1.21 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers will send Burnes (6-5) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.00 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .213 in 17 games this season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 16th start in a row.

He has made 17 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Corbin Burnes vs. Reds

The Reds are batting .258 this season, 10th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .418 (11th in the league) with 95 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Reds to go 2-for-21 with a home run and three RBI in six innings this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty threw 7 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

During six games this season, the 24-year-old has a 1.21 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .155 to opposing batters.

Abbott is aiming to register his fifth quality start in a row in this outing.

Abbott is seeking his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his six outings this season.

Andrew Abbott vs. Brewers

He meets a Brewers offense that ranks 22nd in the league with 371 total runs scored while batting .229 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .373 slugging percentage (26th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 93 home runs (20th in the league).

Abbott has thrown six innings without giving up an earned run on one hit, while striking out six against the Brewers this season.

