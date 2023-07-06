William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (hitting .300 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 walks while hitting .255.
- Contreras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
- In 66.2% of his 68 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 13.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.4% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (47.1%), including five multi-run games (7.4%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.272
|AVG
|.241
|.364
|OBP
|.322
|.465
|SLG
|.391
|13
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|16
|20/16
|K/BB
|36/13
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Stroman (9-6) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 2.76 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.76), 12th in WHIP (1.087), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
