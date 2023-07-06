Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker and his .367 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is hitting .201 with five doubles, a home run and 21 walks.
- Winker has gotten at least one hit in 45.1% of his games this season (23 of 51), with multiple hits six times (11.8%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Winker has an RBI in 12 of 51 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (27.5%), including one multi-run game.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|.128
|AVG
|.288
|.269
|OBP
|.377
|.192
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|13
|26/12
|K/BB
|18/9
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Stroman will try for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 2.76 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.76), 12th in WHIP (1.087), and 46th in K/9 (7.7).
