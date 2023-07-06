The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker and his .367 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is hitting .201 with five doubles, a home run and 21 walks.

Winker has gotten at least one hit in 45.1% of his games this season (23 of 51), with multiple hits six times (11.8%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Winker has an RBI in 12 of 51 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (27.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 22 .128 AVG .288 .269 OBP .377 .192 SLG .333 3 XBH 3 1 HR 0 8 RBI 13 26/12 K/BB 18/9 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings