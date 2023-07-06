Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Nico Hoerner and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-Chicago Cubs matchup at American Family Field on Thursday, starting at 2:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Peralta Stats

Freddy Peralta (5-7) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jun. 30 5.1 3 3 3 8 2 at Guardians Jun. 24 5.0 4 3 3 5 3 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 6.0 2 2 2 9 3 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 5.0 3 4 4 5 2 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 5.0 6 2 2 9 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Freddy Peralta's player props with BetMGM.

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 88 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 44 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.377/.447 so far this season.

Yelich has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .409 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 5 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 3 3-for-4 3 0 1 5 1 at Pirates Jul. 1 1-for-3 3 1 3 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI (63 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .255/.342/.425 on the year.

Contreras heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 at Pirates Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 0-for-4 2 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, William Contreras or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has put up 92 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashed .281/.329/.391 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 2-for-6 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.