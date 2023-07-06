The Milwaukee Brewers versus Chicago Cubs game on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 20th in MLB play with 91 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .372 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.229).

Milwaukee is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (365 total).

The Brewers are 25th in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Brewers' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.

Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).

The Brewers have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.268).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

Peralta is trying to record his ninth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Peralta will aim to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Pirates W 11-8 Away Corbin Burnes Johan Oviedo 7/2/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Colin Rea Rich Hill 7/3/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs L 7-6 Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele 7/6/2023 Cubs - Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman 7/7/2023 Reds - Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/8/2023 Reds - Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver 7/9/2023 Reds - Home Julio Teheran - 7/14/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/15/2023 Reds - Away - -

