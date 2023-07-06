Thursday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (46-41) squaring off against the Chicago Cubs (40-45) at 2:10 PM ET (on July 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Marcus Stroman (9-6, 2.76 ERA).

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have won 23, or 56.1%, of the 41 games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee has entered 45 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 25-20 in those contests.

The Brewers have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee has scored 365 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.10).

Brewers Schedule