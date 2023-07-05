On Wednesday, Willy Adames (.268 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .207 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 33 walks.

Adames is batting .318 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Adames has picked up a hit in 53.9% of his 76 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.4% of those games.

Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (14.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has had an RBI in 22 games this season (28.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .229 AVG .186 .301 OBP .284 .393 SLG .359 11 XBH 13 6 HR 6 18 RBI 20 41/15 K/BB 43/18 1 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings