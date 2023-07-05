On Wednesday, Christian Yelich (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Cubs.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 86 hits and an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .448. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

Yelich is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Yelich has gotten a hit in 55 of 82 games this year (67.1%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (29.3%).

Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (11.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has driven in a run in 28 games this season (34.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 51.2% of his games this year (42 of 82), with two or more runs 19 times (23.2%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .290 AVG .273 .387 OBP .368 .476 SLG .422 15 XBH 14 5 HR 5 20 RBI 22 40/21 K/BB 37/23 10 SB 10

