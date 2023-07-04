Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Willy Adames (.225 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .206 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Adames enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .273.
- Adames has gotten a hit in 40 of 75 games this year (53.3%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (18.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (14.7%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has driven in a run in 21 games this year (28.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.228
|AVG
|.186
|.298
|OBP
|.284
|.390
|SLG
|.359
|10
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|20
|40/14
|K/BB
|43/18
|1
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Hendricks (3-3) takes the mound for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.02 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.02 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .208 to opposing batters.
