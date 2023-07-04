Packers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Green Bay Packers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.
Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!
Packers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +350
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Green Bay Betting Insights
- Green Bay won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- A total of eight Packers games last season hit the over.
- From an offensive standpoint, Green Bay ranked 17th in the NFL with 337.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per contest).
- At home last season, the Packers were 5-4. Away, they were 3-5.
- Green Bay posted five wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (six games).
- In the NFC North the Packers were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.
Packers Impact Players
- Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 receptions for 395 yards.
- On the ground, A.J. Dillon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 770 yards (45.3 per game).
- In addition, Dillon had 28 catches for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Christian Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, Romeo Doubs scored three TDs, hauling in 42 balls for 425 yards (32.7 per game).
- As a key defensive contributor, Quay Walker posted 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|4
|September 28
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|5
|October 9
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|Rams
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|12
|November 23
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|13
|December 3
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|14
|December 11
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 24
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|Bears
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of July 4 at 5:30 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.