The Milwaukee Brewers (46-39) take a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Chicago Cubs (38-45) at 4:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Brewers will give the ball to Wade Miley (5-2, 3.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Kyle Hendricks (3-3, 3.02 ERA).

Brewers vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (5-2, 3.02 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (3-3, 3.02 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

The Brewers will send Miley (5-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in four innings pitched against the New York Mets on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.02 and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .219 in 11 games this season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In 11 starts this season, Miley has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has made 11 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Over seven games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 3.02 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .208 to opposing hitters.

Hendricks is trying to register his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Hendricks is trying for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

In one of his seven total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

