Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Willy Adames (.450 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Cubs Player Props
|Brewers vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .203 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 52.7% of his 74 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.6% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Adames has driven in a run in 20 games this season (27.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (36.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.221
|AVG
|.186
|.295
|OBP
|.284
|.389
|SLG
|.359
|10
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|20
|40/14
|K/BB
|43/18
|1
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.17), 43rd in WHIP (1.274), and 50th in K/9 (7.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.