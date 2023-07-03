On Monday, Brian Anderson (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Pirates.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 58.2% of his games this year (46 of 79), with more than one hit 13 times (16.5%).

He has homered in 8.9% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson has had an RBI in 23 games this season (29.1%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (36.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .244 AVG .211 .331 OBP .307 .435 SLG .317 13 XBH 8 6 HR 3 23 RBI 14 45/15 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings