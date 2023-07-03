The Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on Monday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Christian Yelich, Nico Hoerner and others in this matchup.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 81 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 43 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a .273/.370/.438 slash line on the year.

Yelich has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 1 1-for-3 3 1 3 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 1 at Mets Jun. 27 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 28 walks and 29 RBI (58 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .247/.337/.421 so far this year.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 0-for-4 2 0 1 0 0 at Mets Jun. 29 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 89 hits with 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashing .286/.335/.399 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has collected 80 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .256/.343/.401 so far this year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

