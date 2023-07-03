When the Chicago Cubs (38-44) and Milwaukee Brewers (45-39) square of in the series opener at American Family Field on Monday, July 3, Drew Smyly will get the nod for the Cubs, while the Brewers will send Julio Teheran to the hill. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET.

The Cubs are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Brewers (-105). A 9-run total is set for this matchup.

Brewers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (7-5, 4.17 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-3, 2.85 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 23, or 57.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 23-17 (57.5%).

Chicago has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have won in 20, or 50%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 19 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) William Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+150) Willy Adames 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Victor Caratini 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central +110 - 1st

